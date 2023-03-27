UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on UBS. Bank of America upgraded shares of UBS Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of UBS Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of UBS Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet cut shares of UBS Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of UBS Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.86 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.38.

UBS Group stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. UBS Group has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average of $18.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

