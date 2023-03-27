Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) PT Lowered to $54.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stephens downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.25.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

TFC stock opened at $32.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $61.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.44 and its 200 day moving average is $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Truist Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 20,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 42,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.