Truist Financial Cuts Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Price Target to $24.00

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Saturday, March 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Columbia Banking System from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Stephens upped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $20.52 on Thursday. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $19.59 and a 12-month high of $35.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.71.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $203.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 33.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 203.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

