Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.74 and last traded at $19.78. 117,351 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 374,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSE. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

Trinseo Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48.

Trinseo Cuts Dividend

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $975.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.76 million. Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. Analysts expect that Trinseo PLC will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,351,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Trinseo by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,596,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,257,000 after purchasing an additional 348,143 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trinseo during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,310,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Trinseo by 279.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 431,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after purchasing an additional 317,700 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Trinseo by 1,066.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 331,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 302,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment produces rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends products, soft thermoplastic products, and cast and sheet products.

Further Reading

