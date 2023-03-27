TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.08.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of TPI Composites from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPI Composites Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of TPIC opened at $11.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. TPI Composites has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $25.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.07. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a negative return on equity of 38.17%. The firm had revenue of $402.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 91,261 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 7,394 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 7,766 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,010,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,390,000 after buying an additional 128,862 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TPI Composites

(Get Rating)

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US), Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in its Newton, Iowa plant, the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.