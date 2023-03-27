TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Stock Price Down 3%

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) shares fell 3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.70 and last traded at $32.04. 79,236 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 304,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.04.

Separately, Danske downgraded TORM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.891 per share. This is a positive change from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $7.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.34%. TORM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRMD. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TORM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TORM by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of TORM during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of TORM by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TORM during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

TORM Plc engages in the business of transporting clean and dirty petroleum products. It operates under the Tanker and Marine Exhaust segments. The Tanker segment focuses on the transportation of refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. The Marine Exhaust segment includes developing and producing advanced and green marine equipment.

