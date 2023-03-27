Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Short Interest Update

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 2,900.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Tomra Systems ASA Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TMRAY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.06. The company had a trading volume of 673 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,747. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.56. Tomra Systems ASA has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $26.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Tomra Systems ASA in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Tomra Systems ASA Company Profile

Tomra Systems ASA engages in the provision of sensor-based solutions. It operates through the following segments: Collection Solutions, Recycling Mining, Food Solutions, and Group Functions. The company was founded by Petter Sverre Planke and Tore Planke on April 1, 1972 and is headquartered in Asker, Norway.

