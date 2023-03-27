Tom Sharma Sells 13,243 Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Stock

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) insider Tom Sharma sold 13,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $185,402.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tom Sharma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 21st, Tom Sharma sold 4,200 shares of Integral Ad Science stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $58,800.00.

Integral Ad Science Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IAS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.44. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.57 and a beta of 1.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $117.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.74 million. On average, analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IAS. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Integral Ad Science from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.14.

Institutional Trading of Integral Ad Science

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Integral Ad Science by 493.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Integral Ad Science by 119,733.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 10,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

See Also

