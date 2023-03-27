The Sandbox Price Hits $0.63 (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One The Sandbox token can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00002248 BTC on exchanges. The Sandbox has a market cap of $942.96 million and $58.79 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox Token Profile

The Sandbox’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,470,108 tokens. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en.

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

According to CryptoCompare, “SAND is a decentralized cryptocurrency token created on the Ethereum blockchain and used as the native currency of The Sandbox, a gaming platform where users create, own, rent, and monetize their virtual worlds and experiences. It is used to purchase land and other resources on the platform, as well as to reward players, developers, and content creators for their contributions to the platform. It was created by Pixowl and Animoca Brands, leveraging their respective expertise in game development and blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

