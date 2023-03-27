The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Director Purchases $930,908.16 in Stock

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 12,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.88 per share, for a total transaction of $930,908.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,973,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,065,128.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Pershing Square Capital Manage also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 300 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.74 per share, for a total transaction of $22,422.00.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 5,135 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.66 per share, for a total transaction of $383,379.10.

Howard Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HHC traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.27. 236,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,773. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12 month low of $50.90 and a 12 month high of $105.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $482.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Howard Hughes in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howard Hughes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,895,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,214,706,000 after buying an additional 2,274,971 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,396,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,335,000 after buying an additional 11,139 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,814,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,659,000 after buying an additional 61,975 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 5.5% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 634,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,120,000 after buying an additional 32,987 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 626,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,937,000 after buying an additional 22,812 shares during the period.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

