The Gym Group (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of The Gym Group (OTCMKTS:GYYMF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
The Gym Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GYYMF opened at $2.46 on Thursday. The Gym Group has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $3.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39.
The Gym Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Gym Group (GYYMF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for The Gym Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gym Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.