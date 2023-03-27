The Graph Market Capitalization Achieves $1.20 Billion (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 27th. Over the last week, The Graph has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. One The Graph token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000495 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Graph has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and $45.30 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About The Graph

The Graph’s genesis date was March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,614,660,108 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,884,870,139 tokens. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com.

Buying and Selling The Graph

According to CryptoCompare, “[The Graph](https://thegraph.com/) is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both [DeFi](https://coinmarketcap.com/alexandria/article/what-is-decentralized-finance) and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

