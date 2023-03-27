The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers ESR Group (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ESR Group (OTCMKTS:ESRCF – Get Rating) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
ESR Group Stock Performance
ESRCF opened at $1.62 on Thursday. ESR Group has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $3.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.44.
About ESR Group
