The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers ESR Group (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ESR Group (OTCMKTS:ESRCF – Get Rating) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ESR Group Stock Performance

ESRCF opened at $1.62 on Thursday. ESR Group has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $3.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.44.

About ESR Group

ESR Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the logistics real estate development, leasing, and management activities in the Public's Republic of China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and India. It operates through three segments: Investment, Fund Management, and Development.

