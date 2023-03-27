Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $80.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

TCBI has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a sell rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $50.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.80 and its 200 day moving average is $60.74. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $45.81 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 10,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $953,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $65,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $658,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 19,888 shares of company stock valued at $430,333 over the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,964,000 after acquiring an additional 927,419 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,633,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,159,000 after acquiring an additional 762,038 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $29,735,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 190.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 567,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,480,000 after acquiring an additional 372,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 188.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,188,000 after buying an additional 275,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

