Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.35.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TS shares. Cowen raised their price target on Tenaris from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Tenaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tenaris from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Tenaris Stock Down 1.7 %

TS stock opened at $27.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.46. Tenaris has a 52-week low of $22.24 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenaris

About Tenaris

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Tenaris in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 65.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the first quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the first quarter valued at about $1,542,000. 12.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. It operates through the Tubes and Other segments. The Tubes segment consists of the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.