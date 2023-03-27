Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.35.
A number of analysts have issued reports on TS shares. Cowen raised their price target on Tenaris from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Tenaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tenaris from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.
Tenaris Stock Down 1.7 %
TS stock opened at $27.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.46. Tenaris has a 52-week low of $22.24 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.01.
About Tenaris
Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. It operates through the Tubes and Other segments. The Tubes segment consists of the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.
