Telsey Advisory Group Cuts RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $280.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $330.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for RH’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $25.09 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.50 EPS.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RH. Wedbush upped their target price on RH from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on RH from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of RH from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of RH from $305.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $342.94.
RH Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $241.94 on Friday. RH has a 1 year low of $207.37 and a 1 year high of $390.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.62.
Insider Activity at RH
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in RH by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,623,000 after buying an additional 98,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of RH by 13.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,639,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,341,000 after purchasing an additional 194,960 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in RH by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,042,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,290,000 after buying an additional 88,989 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of RH by 26.7% in the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,647,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in RH by 2.6% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,960,000 after buying an additional 17,196 shares in the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RH Company Profile
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RH (RH)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.