Tellor Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $31.88 Million (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Tellor token can currently be bought for $13.43 or 0.00049462 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Tellor has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. Tellor has a market cap of $31.88 million and approximately $4.91 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tellor Profile

Tellor launched on August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,441,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,373,696 tokens. Tellor’s official message board is tellor.io/blog. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized oracle system where miners compete to add data points to an on-chain data bank. The system uses a native token called “Tributes” (TRB) to incentivize miners to submit data through base rewards and tips assigned to each query. Miners are required to provide proof of work (PoW) solutions to validate data updates, and a deposit of TRB acts as a bond or stake requirement for miners to participate in the PoW. TRB is also used for governing valid data through disputes and for system upgrades proposed and voted on by token holders. The total supply of TRB is determined by usage and mining rates, with 50% of tips going to miners and 50% being burned each block.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars.

