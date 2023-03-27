Tecsys Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) Short Interest Down 62.8% in March

Tecsys Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCYSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a decrease of 62.8% from the February 28th total of 90,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 335.0 days.

Tecsys Stock Performance

Tecsys stock remained flat at $19.68 during mid-day trading on Monday. Tecsys has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $29.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.34.

Tecsys Company Profile

TECSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of enterprise wide distribution software and related services. Its supply chain execution applications include warehouse-centric, warehouse, distribution, and transportation management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Unites States, Europe, & Other.

