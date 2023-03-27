Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Short Interest Update

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 84.5% from the February 28th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Techtronic Industries Price Performance
Techtronic Industries stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.58. The stock had a trading volume of 56,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,880. Techtronic Industries has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $85.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.76.
Techtronic Industries Company Profile
