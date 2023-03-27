Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Short Interest Update

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 84.5% from the February 28th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Techtronic Industries Price Performance

Techtronic Industries stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.58. The stock had a trading volume of 56,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,880. Techtronic Industries has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $85.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.76.

Get Techtronic Industries alerts:

Techtronic Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products worldwide. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories for consumer, trade, professional, and industrial users under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Techtronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Techtronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.