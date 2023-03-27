Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC) Short Interest Update

Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 79.4% from the February 28th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TETC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,408,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Tech and Energy Transition by 180.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,005,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,823,000 after purchasing an additional 647,121 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,193,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,930,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in Tech and Energy Transition by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 670,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 333,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Tech and Energy Transition alerts:

Tech and Energy Transition Price Performance

Shares of TETC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.17. 118,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,387. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.99. Tech and Energy Transition has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

About Tech and Energy Transition

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tech and Energy Transition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech and Energy Transition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.