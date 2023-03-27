Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI cut its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,073 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 28.6% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 4.0% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,750 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.1% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 17,116 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 11.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 20.7% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tapestry from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.31.

Tapestry Price Performance

TPR traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.17. The stock had a trading volume of 807,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,347. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $47.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.69.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

