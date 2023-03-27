Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target Lowered to C$5.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 27.23% from the stock’s previous close.

TVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.28.

Tamarack Valley Energy Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of TSE:TVE traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$3.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,749,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.29. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of C$3.28 and a 1-year high of C$6.48. The firm has a market cap of C$2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tamarack Valley Energy ( TSE:TVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.08). Tamarack Valley Energy had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 29.28%. The business had revenue of C$423.76 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.3838485 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Scott Shimek bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,600.00. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

