TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €8.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) has been given a €8.00 ($8.60) price objective by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €7.00 ($7.53) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($6.99) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($11.83) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €11.90 ($12.80) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

TAG Immobilien Stock Down 4.6 %

ETR:TEG traded down €0.27 ($0.29) on Monday, hitting €5.70 ($6.12). The stock had a trading volume of 1,570,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.32, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $999.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.75. TAG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €5.37 ($5.77) and a 1 year high of €21.26 ($22.86). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €7.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €7.15.

TAG Immobilien Company Profile

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

