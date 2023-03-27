Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL) and Nogin (NASDAQ:NOGN) Financial Contrast

Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Rating) and Nogin (NASDAQ:NOGN – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Swvl and Nogin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swvl 0 1 2 0 2.67 Nogin 0 1 0 0 2.00

Swvl currently has a consensus target price of $4.83, suggesting a potential upside of 271.79%. Nogin has a consensus target price of $0.50, suggesting a potential upside of 29.60%. Given Swvl’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Swvl is more favorable than Nogin.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Swvl has a beta of -0.46, meaning that its share price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nogin has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

16.3% of Swvl shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of Nogin shares are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of Swvl shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.1% of Nogin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Swvl and Nogin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swvl $38.35 million 0.16 -$141.42 million N/A N/A Nogin $94.47 million 0.27 -$1.95 million N/A N/A

Nogin has higher revenue and earnings than Swvl.

Profitability

This table compares Swvl and Nogin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swvl N/A N/A N/A Nogin N/A N/A -11.69%

About Swvl

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

About Nogin

Nogin, Inc. operates as an e-commerce, technology platform provider in the apparel and ancillary industry's multichannel retailing, business-to-consumer, and business-to-business domains. Its commerce-as-a-service platform's tools provide clients with capabilities around website development, photography, content management, customer service, marketing, warehousing, and fulfillment. The company develops Nogin, an enterprise software solution used by brands and retailers from various industry verticals to operate and scale their ecommerce business initiatives. Nogin, Inc. is headquartered in Tustin, California.

