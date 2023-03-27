Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Price Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Sweat Economy has a total market cap of $35.19 million and $1.83 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One Sweat Economy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sweat Economy Profile

Sweat Economy’s launch date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,391,922,815 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,137,892,236 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

