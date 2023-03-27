SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVBP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,700 shares, a growth of 395.2% from the February 28th total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

SIVBP remained flat at $15.23 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,669. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $24.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.10.

SVB Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.3281 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

