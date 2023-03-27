Substratum Reaches 1-Day Volume of $12.61 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Substratum has a market cap of $168,739.46 and $12.61 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 21.2% against the dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007531 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025361 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00029748 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00018278 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00199097 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,858.03 or 0.99969913 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036431 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $85.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.