Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 565 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 170,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.5% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.68. 7,543,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,168,102. The company has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $37.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.34.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.