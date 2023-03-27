Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 6,867 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,045 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 279,238 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $30,657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 91,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. Citigroup raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.67.

Insider Activity

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 954,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,063,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.69. The company has a market cap of $171.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.