Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,620 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Edward Jones cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM traded up $3.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $128.76. 2,085,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,188,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.19, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.65 and a 200-day moving average of $135.06.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

