Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,631 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $214,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $114,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,968,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.83 on Monday, reaching $99.06. 2,277,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,105,457. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.92. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $107.62.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

