Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 5,177 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI decreased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,177 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $55,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 57.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BLV traded down $0.77 on Monday, hitting $75.80. 196,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,397. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.03. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $66.44 and a 52-week high of $92.07.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

