Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 470 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lessened its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 2,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II purchased 2,672 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 2,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $75.60. 2,209,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,349,796. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.81 and a 200-day moving average of $79.83. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The company has a market capitalization of $150.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.58.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

