Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 234 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VSS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 423.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,528,000 after purchasing an additional 231,982 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,462,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VSS traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $105.85. The stock had a trading volume of 55,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,269. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.18 and a 200-day moving average of $103.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.03 and a 52-week high of $126.33.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

