Strategic Investment Advisors MI Purchases 794 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LH. Seeyond boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 15,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.5% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $219.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,818. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $200.32 and a 52-week high of $280.72. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $240.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LH shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total value of $53,219.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,916.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,510.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,916.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,701 shares of company stock valued at $2,178,302 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Articles

