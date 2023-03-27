Strategic Investment Advisors MI Purchases 4,459 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 435.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 89,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 27,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 38,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

IPG stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,939. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.63.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 30.58%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 52.10%.

Several research analysts recently commented on IPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In related news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 30,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,082,339.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,433.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 30,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,082,339.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,433.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $197,242.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at $892,729.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,936 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

