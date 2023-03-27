Strategic Investment Advisors MI Acquires 717 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in MetLife by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in MetLife by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in MetLife by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its position in MetLife by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in MetLife by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MetLife Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.36.

Shares of MET traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,465,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,993,537. The company has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.53. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.83 and a 52-week high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 68.26%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Articles

