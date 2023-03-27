Strategic Investment Advisors MI Acquires 163 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.66. 2,069,171 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.36. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

