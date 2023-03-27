StockNews.com Upgrades Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a market perform rating for the company.

Brookline Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of BRKL stock opened at $10.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $935.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.05. Brookline Bancorp has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $16.41.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $112.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.79 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 29.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.76%.

Insider Transactions at Brookline Bancorp

In other news, Director Bogdan Nowak bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,141.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bogdan Nowak bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,141.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Chapin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $196,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,309.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 40,500 shares of company stock valued at $458,360. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,162,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,144,000 after buying an additional 119,910 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the third quarter worth $129,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,122,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,567,000 after buying an additional 62,294 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 21.0% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 111.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company that engages in the provision of financial solutions through its subsidiaries. The firm offers a range of commercial, business, and retail banking services, including cash management products, on-line banking services, consumer and residential loans, and investment services for small to mid-sized businesses and retail customers.

Featured Articles

