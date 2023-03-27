StockNews.com Lowers Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group downgraded Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.43.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $108.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.40. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $62.44 and a 12-month high of $136.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.51.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.77. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 56.22% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.54%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 507.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 10,314 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 92,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,060,000 after acquiring an additional 11,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

