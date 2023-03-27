StockNews.com Lowers SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

SandRidge Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE SD opened at $13.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.15. The company has a market cap of $514.48 million, a PE ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.35. SandRidge Energy has a 52-week low of $12.62 and a 52-week high of $29.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SandRidge Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Capital Management increased its position in SandRidge Energy by 50.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in SandRidge Energy during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in SandRidge Energy during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in SandRidge Energy by 28.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in SandRidge Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc is an oil and gas company. It engages in acquisition, development, and production activities. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

