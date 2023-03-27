StockNews.com Downgrades Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Shares of TCI opened at $42.25 on Friday. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $47.76. The stock has a market cap of $365.04 million, a PE ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.89.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 14,699 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $485,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, development and ownership of residential and commercial real estate properties. The company operates through the following segments: Apartments, Commercial Buildings, Land and Others. It operates these segments through the sub categories: Same Property Portfolio, Acquired Properties, and Developed Properties in the Lease-up Phase.

