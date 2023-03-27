StockNews.com Downgrades Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Adams Resources & Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Adams Resources & Energy stock opened at $37.92 on Thursday. Adams Resources & Energy has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $61.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.94 million, a P/E ratio of 252.82 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 640.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 822 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Adams Resources & Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Adams Resources & Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Adams Resources & Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. 60.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk, and pipeline transportation, terminalling and storage of crude oil.

