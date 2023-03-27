StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vale (NYSE:VALE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on VALE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vale from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vale from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vale from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.85.

NYSE VALE opened at $14.95 on Friday. Vale has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.68.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 42.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Vale will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3542 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 125.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vale by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Vale by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Vale by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 151,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 54,151 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

