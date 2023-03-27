StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:RCON opened at $0.32 on Friday. Recon Technology has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $2.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Recon Technology stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) by 161.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,151 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.15% of Recon Technology worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology Ltd. is a provider of oilfield specialized equipment, automation systems, tools, chemicals, and field services to petroleum companies mainly in the PRC. It operates through the following segments: Automation Product and Software, Equipment and Accessories, Oilfield Environmental Protection, and Platform Outsourcing Services.

Featured Articles

