StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of BVXV opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.49. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) by 226.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,418 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on the flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against seasonal and pandemic influenza.

