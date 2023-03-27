Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 85,050 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,387% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,719 call options.

Institutional Trading of Vodafone Group Public

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 16.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,662,429 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $234,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857,178 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 141.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,012,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $66,686,000 after buying an additional 2,350,386 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter worth $17,251,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 7,281,084 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $73,685,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $457,680,000 after buying an additional 1,487,100 shares in the last quarter. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Public Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:VOD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.91. 2,968,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,461,952. Vodafone Group Public has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $17.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average of $11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Vodafone Group Public

VOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vodafone Group Public from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 115 ($1.41) to GBX 100 ($1.23) in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.47) to GBX 115 ($1.41) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.71.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

