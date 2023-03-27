Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 85,050 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,387% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,719 call options.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 16.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,662,429 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $234,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857,178 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 141.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,012,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $66,686,000 after buying an additional 2,350,386 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter worth $17,251,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 7,281,084 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $73,685,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $457,680,000 after buying an additional 1,487,100 shares in the last quarter. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:VOD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.91. 2,968,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,461,952. Vodafone Group Public has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $17.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average of $11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
