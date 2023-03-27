Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of American Express Call Options (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 74,702 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 354% compared to the typical daily volume of 16,459 call options.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $683,249,000 after purchasing an additional 115,738 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 4.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,653 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 9.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of American Express by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Express Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stephens lowered shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $163.45. 2,171,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,645,610. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.00. The company has a market cap of $121.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

