Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for March 27th (AAU, ADXS, AEZS, AGRX, AINC, AIRI, AMPE, BIOC, BLZE, CALA)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, March 27th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE). Craig Hallum issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of CoinShares International (OTCMKTS:CNSRF). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating on the stock.

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Darktrace (OTC:DRKTF). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco (OTCMKTS:FCBBF). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Melius initiated coverage on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX). The firm issued a hold rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO). Berenberg Bank issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV). The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN). They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Melius assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS). They issued an overweight rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie (OTCMKTS:VBVBF). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

