Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for March 27th (AAU, ADXS, AEZS, AGRX, AINC, AIRI, AMPE, BIOC, BLZE, CALA)

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2023

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, March 27th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE). Craig Hallum issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of CoinShares International (OTCMKTS:CNSRF). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating on the stock.

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Darktrace (OTC:DRKTF). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco (OTCMKTS:FCBBF). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Melius initiated coverage on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX). The firm issued a hold rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO). Berenberg Bank issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV). The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN). They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Melius assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS). They issued an overweight rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie (OTCMKTS:VBVBF). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

