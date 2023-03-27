Stephens Inc. AR Trims Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,122,000 after acquiring an additional 155,143 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,616,000 after buying an additional 124,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,558,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,719,249,000 after buying an additional 116,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,192,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,784,000 after buying an additional 80,677 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,367,000 after buying an additional 54,008 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,359. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at $55,715,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,434 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,317. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 1.1 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $688.88.

Shares of GWW traded up $7.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $670.88. The company had a trading volume of 45,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,903. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $647.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $588.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.48 and a 1-year high of $709.21. The stock has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.18.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

